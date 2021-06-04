Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILYY opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.