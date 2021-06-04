Denbury Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the average daily volume of 180 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $71.66.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Denbury by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,127 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.