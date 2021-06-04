Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $26.12

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.55. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

