Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 85,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,958,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $15,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 921,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

