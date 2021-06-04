Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $61.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.44.

VTR opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ventas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

