Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $112.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock worth $5,944,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

