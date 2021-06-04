Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY remained flat at $$30.90 on Friday. 276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.