Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.82 ($17.44).

ETR SZU opened at €13.87 ($16.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.86. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

