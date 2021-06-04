Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.51.

NYSE:DVN opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

