Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Diageo stock opened at $192.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $195.02.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

