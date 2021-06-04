DIGG Reaches One Day Volume of $25,770.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $25,770.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $23,269.47 or 0.63618486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00292457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00241019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.01116182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,660.38 or 1.00229111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 580 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

