Digiwage One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $65,738.11 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

