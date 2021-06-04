Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,822 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,395 shares of company stock valued at $290,758,893 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

CVNA stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.92. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -133.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $99.15 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

