Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Willis Lease Finance worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $407,936.89. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $36,275.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,474 shares of company stock worth $445,333. Insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

WLFC opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.67 million, a P/E ratio of 404.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

