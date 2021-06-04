Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Yamana Gold worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after buying an additional 560,126 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

