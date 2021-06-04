Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 142,482 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Cato worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Cato by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $366.17 million, a PE ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

