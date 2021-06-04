Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,894 ($37.81). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,872 ($37.52), with a volume of 96,983 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,800.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

