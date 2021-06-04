Diversified Trust Co Purchases 299 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,272.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

