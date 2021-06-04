DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $34.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.