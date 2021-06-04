DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $288.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $282.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $25.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.16. 170,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.26 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

