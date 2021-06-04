DocuSign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 98,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,639 call options.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DOCU traded up $29.73 on Friday, hitting $224.48. The company had a trading volume of 445,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,229. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $131.26 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

