Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.82. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

