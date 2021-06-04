Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $907,000 Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NVE by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NVE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVE by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $69.38 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

