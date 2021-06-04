Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 14,869 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

