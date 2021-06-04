dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $228.00

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.96), with a volume of 218866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.91).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

