DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

DLY stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.