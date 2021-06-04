Douglas M. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,230. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

