Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 4,147 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.
- On Monday, April 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08.
- On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.
NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
