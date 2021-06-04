Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 4,147 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28.

On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08.

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

