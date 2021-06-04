Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Duluth stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

