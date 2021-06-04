Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duluth has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.81.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

