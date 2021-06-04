Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.93

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratos AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $103,770,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

