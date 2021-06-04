Dye & Durham’s (DND) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.90.

TSE:DND opened at C$47.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.58. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

