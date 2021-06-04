Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $252,063.42

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $252,063.42 and approximately $145,835.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00119841 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002326 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00887925 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,652 coins and its circulating supply is 376,815 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

