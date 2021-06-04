Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.26% of Dynatrace worth $581,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

