EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $20.44 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $407.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Nature's Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

