EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.20% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

