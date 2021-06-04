EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 168,517 Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Computer Task Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

CTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

