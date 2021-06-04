EAM Investors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Heska worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.39. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

