EAM Investors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $85.37 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.