EAM Investors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of SI-BONE worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

SI-BONE stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $975.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.42.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,110,855 shares of company stock worth $34,197,076. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.