EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LC opened at $16.09 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

