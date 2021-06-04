EAM Investors LLC Sells 22,657 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,657 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period.

SAIL opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.64 and a beta of 1.88.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

