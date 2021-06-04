Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 4.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.96.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

