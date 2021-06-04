East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $426.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. 489,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,229. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

