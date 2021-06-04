EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $163.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 134,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

