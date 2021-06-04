Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EAST stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 598.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

