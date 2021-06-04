Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
EAST stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.64.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.
Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.