Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of ETO stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $29.56.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
