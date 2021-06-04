EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.63. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 10,475 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 20.30, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

