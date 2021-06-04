Egretia Hits Market Capitalization of $8.65 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $2.53 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

