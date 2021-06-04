Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,930. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

